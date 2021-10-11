(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) A Moscow court on Monday threw out a lawsuit brought against the prosecutor general's office by opposition figure Alexey Navalny in which he was seeking court order to lift the blockage of his YouTube channel.

In September, Navalny filed a lawsuit against the Russian prosecution authority and media watchdog Roskomnadzor.

According to Navalny's lawyer, the activist insists that the blockage of his website and YouTube channel was illegal.

"The claims have been dismissed," the Tverskoy district court told Sputnik.

In January, Navalny was arrested upon his arrival in Russia from Germany, where he received medical treatment for an alleged poisoning. A court rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and sentenced him to two and a half years in prison. Navalny is serving his prison sentence in the Vladimir Region.