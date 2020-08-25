(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Moscow City Court on Tuesday dismissed a complaint by Philippine politician Fredenil Hernaez Castro whose twin children born in Russia to a surrogate mother were taken to an orphanage as part of a large-scale probe, his lawyer Igor Trunov told Sputnik.

In January, the Russian investigative committee opened a case into manslaughter by gross negligence and human trafficking after a corpse of an infant born from a surrogate mother was found in an apartment in the Vniissok town of the Moscow region. Three other infants, waiting for their parents to pick them up, were found in the same apartment and placed in child protection services. According to the lawyer, Castro, a lower house lawmaker, and his wife, Jane Tan Castro, are parents of the nine-month-old twins, who are currently staying in the Vidnoe orphanage and are citizens of the Philippines.

"The judge dismissed the complaint. We will appeal again to the Moscow City Court ... The court says that it cannot interfere with the investigation, which means that the children will remain hostages until the end of the investigation if the appeals or cassation court or the European Court of Human Rights do not overturn this decision," Trunov said.

The lawyer added that the children's parents were unable to visit them in the orphanage. The facility refuses to let the couple see the twins because of the ongoing investigation, while the investigators say that the parents are being identified.

"At the same time, the court has these children's certified, uncontested birth certificates, where their parents are indicated as the Castros," Trunov noted.

Earlier this month, Castro has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to help him win back his twins. The man has five other children born in Russia from surrogate mothers. The lawmaker has asked Putin to help with getting a visa and returning his children.

The twins were born on October 29, 2019, but Castro and his wife were unable to come to Russia to take them to the Philippines due to their work, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing travel restrictions.