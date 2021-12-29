UrduPoint.com

Moscow Court Dissolves Human Rights Center Memorial

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published December 29, 2021 | 05:41 PM

Moscow Court Dissolves Human Rights Center Memorial

The Moscow City Court on Wednesday ruled to shut down the Memorial Human Rights Center (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), one day after a top court ruled to close its international affiliate (also a foreign agent), a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The Moscow City Court on Wednesday ruled to shut down the Memorial Human Rights Center (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), one day after a top court ruled to close its international affiliate (also a foreign agent), a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

In November, the Prosecutor General's office and Moscow Prosecutor's office accused the rights group of justifying terrorism in its publications and violating the "foreign agents" law by repeatedly failing to mark its materials with a relevant warning.

"To satisfy the prosecutor's demand, to dissolve Memorial," the judge announced the decision.

Memorial Chairman Alexander Cherkasov said that the organization was useful to the state.

"All our activities were aimed at protecting citizens and useful to society and the state. The closure of Memorial is not a solution to the issue. You want to break the red light that signals that something is going wrong," he said in the courtroom.

One of the group's lawyers said the case was "of a political nature" and likened it to trials of Soviet dissidents.

On Tuesday, the Russian Supreme Court ruled to dissolve Memorial International for breaking the law on foreign agents and portraying the Soviet Union as a terrorist state.�

Related Topics

Terrorist Supreme Court Moscow Russia Lawyers November All From Top Court

Recent Stories

OIC and Niger Sign Headquarters Agreement For Regi ..

OIC and Niger Sign Headquarters Agreement For Regional Mission

14 minutes ago
 PIA to go Paperless, MoU signed with PITB

PIA to go Paperless, MoU signed with PITB

16 minutes ago

Secretary-General Receives Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Permanent Observer

24 minutes ago
 OIC Urges all Parties in the Republic of Somalia t ..

OIC Urges all Parties in the Republic of Somalia to Exercise Restraint, De-escal ..

24 minutes ago
 80-PC deaths from Non-communicable Diseases are du ..

80-PC deaths from Non-communicable Diseases are due to cardiovascular

20 minutes ago
 France replace Austria in ATP Cup

France replace Austria in ATP Cup

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.