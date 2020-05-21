UrduPoint.com
Moscow Court Expected to Deliver Verdict in US Suspected Spy Whelan's Case in June- Family

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The legal defense team of US citizen Paul Whelan, who is detained in Russia on charges of espionage, expects the Moscow court will deliver a verdict in the case next month, the Whelan family said in a statement obtained by Sputnik on Thursday.

"The closing arguments will be held May 25, and Paul's lawyers think the court could deliver a verdict in June," the statement said.

Paul Whelan has been held by the Russian authorities for nearly 17 months and the pre-trial detention is counted as time served, the statement noted.

At the end of 2018, the Russian authorities detained Paul Whelan, who is also a citizen of the United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland, on charges of espionage. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Paul has maintained that he is innocent and has insisted that he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding.

According to information provided to the Russian court, Paul had been visiting Russia regularly since 2007.

