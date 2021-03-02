UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Court Extends Arrest Of Roscosmos Head's Adviser Safronov For 2 Months

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 09:17 PM

Moscow Court Extends Arrest of Roscosmos Head's Adviser Safronov for 2 Months

Moscow's Lefortovo Court has extended the arrest of Ivan Safronov, the adviser to the head of Russia's state-run space corporation Roscosmos, who is accused of committing treason, the court's press service told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Moscow's Lefortovo Court has extended the arrest of Ivan Safronov, the adviser to the head of Russia's state-run space corporation Roscosmos, who is accused of committing treason, the court's press service told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The court has granted the prosecutor's motion and extended the pretrial restraint for Safronov in the form of a two-month arrest, until May 7," the press service said.

The press service added that Safronov's lawyers asked the judge to deny the prosecutor's request and release Safronov.

Safronov was arrested on July 7, 2020. The Russian Federal Security Service suspects Safronov of passing on classified information to foreign intelligence.

According to Safronov's lawyers, prosecutors believe that he cooperated with Czech intelligence services since 2012, and conveyed information regarding Russia's arms export to African countries.

Roscosmos said that the arrest of Safronov, who earlier worked as Kommersant reporter, has nothing to do with his service in the corporation. However, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the case against Safronov was filed because of his work for Roscosmos and not because of his journalistic activity.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Lawyers Vladimir Putin May July 2020 Court

Recent Stories

Sindh health minister chairs meeting on UHC in pro ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout Kicks Off in Iraq Wit ..

2 minutes ago

US Charges 2 Ecuador Citizens in Bribery, Money La ..

2 minutes ago

Karachi Nuclear Power Plant-2 successfully made cr ..

2 minutes ago

"Kashmir is not about roads but far Bigger Issue r ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority disposes of impure milk, kho ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.