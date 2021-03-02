Moscow's Lefortovo Court has extended the arrest of Ivan Safronov, the adviser to the head of Russia's state-run space corporation Roscosmos, who is accused of committing treason, the court's press service told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Moscow's Lefortovo Court has extended the arrest of Ivan Safronov, the adviser to the head of Russia's state-run space corporation Roscosmos, who is accused of committing treason, the court's press service told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The court has granted the prosecutor's motion and extended the pretrial restraint for Safronov in the form of a two-month arrest, until May 7," the press service said.

The press service added that Safronov's lawyers asked the judge to deny the prosecutor's request and release Safronov.

Safronov was arrested on July 7, 2020. The Russian Federal Security Service suspects Safronov of passing on classified information to foreign intelligence.

According to Safronov's lawyers, prosecutors believe that he cooperated with Czech intelligence services since 2012, and conveyed information regarding Russia's arms export to African countries.

Roscosmos said that the arrest of Safronov, who earlier worked as Kommersant reporter, has nothing to do with his service in the corporation. However, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the case against Safronov was filed because of his work for Roscosmos and not because of his journalistic activity.