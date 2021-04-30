(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Moscow's Lefortovsky district court ruled on Friday to extend by two more months the arrest of Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the head of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, a court spokesperson said.

Former military journalist Safronov is accused of sharing classified data on Russian arms export to Africa with the Czech intelligence, which later passed it on to the United States.

"The pre-trial restraint for Ivan Ivanovich Safronov in the form of arrest ... is extended by two months, until July 7," the spokesperson said.