Moscow Court Finds Director Serebrennikov Guilty Of Embezzlement

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 02:34 PM

Moscow Court Finds Director Serebrennikov Guilty of Embezzlement

A court in Moscow has found prominent theater and film director Kirill Serebrennikov guilty of embezzling almost 129 million rubles ($1.8 million) allocated by the government for the implementation of the Platforma modern art project, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) A court in Moscow has found prominent theater and film director Kirill Serebrennikov guilty of embezzling almost 129 million rubles ($1.8 million) allocated by the government for the implementation of the Platforma modern art project, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Friday.

"[Kirill] Serebrennikov, [Yury] Itin, [Konstantin] Malobrodsky have committed a fraud," judge Olesya Mendeleeva said.

The sentence will be announced later.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

