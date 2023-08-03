Moscow Court Fines Apple for Not Deleting Illegal Materials for First Time in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) A Moscow court has imposed a fine of 400,000 rubles ($4,300) on Apple for not deleting illegal materials, the first ever fine of this type for the US company in Russia, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

"Apple Distribution International LTD was found guilty of committing an administrative offense under part 2 of article 13.41 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation. The company was sentenced to an administrative fine of 400,000 rubles," the judge said.

The fine was imposed for not deleting two podcasts, aimed at "destabilizing the political situation in Russia."