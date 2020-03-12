Moscow Court Fines BBC World News Almost $500 For Violating Broadcasting Rules

A magistrates' court in the Russian capital of Moscow has issued fines against the BBC World News broadcaster and editor-in-chief in Russia Yekaterina Yakushenko worth a total of 36,000 rubles ($479.85) for four violations of Russian broadcasting laws, a Sputnik correspondent at the scene reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) A magistrates' court in the Russian capital of Moscow has issued fines against the BBC World news broadcaster and editor-in-chief in Russia Yekaterina Yakushenko worth a total of 36,000 rubles ($479.85) for four violations of Russian broadcasting laws, a Sputnik correspondent at the scene reported.

In the first ruling of proceedings, BBC World News was fined 10,000 rubles for failing to submit content to the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company archive; a violation of Article 13.23 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation.

"[The court rules] to recognize the legal entity British Television LLC as guilty of an offense under Article 13.23 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation and impose fine of 10,000 rubles," magistrate Vasilisa Lapina announced to the courtroom.

An additional fine of 1,000 rubles was levied for a similar violation in the second ruling passed down by magistrates.

In the third ruling, BBC World News was fined 5,000 rubles for failing to display age markings during the broadcast of the HARDtalk program.

"The court found Yekaterina Yakushenko guilty of an administrative offense under Article 13.21 of the Code of Administrative Offenses and imposes a fine of 5,000 rubles," Lapina stated.

Roskomnadzor, the Russian communications watchdog, brought this violation to court, citing that the broadcaster had failed to attach age markings to content which discussed the ongoing conflicts in Syria and Iraq, as well the discussion of narcotics.

"Many Russian children know English well and understand perfectly what is being discussed in the program," a Roskomnadzor official said in court in response to the BBC's defense argument that Russian children would not understand what is being broadcast.

The UK broadcaster was also fined 20,000 rubles for the failure to display age markings on programs that were repeated multiple times during the course of a single day.

All the charges filed against BBC World News and its editor-in-chief in Russia were filed on March 3 by Roskomnadzor.