Moscow Court Fines Ex-Yekaterinburg Head Roizman Over $3,000 For Discrediting Russian Army

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Moscow Court Fines Ex-Yekaterinburg Head Roizman Over $3,000 for Discrediting Russian Army

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) A Moscow court has fined former mayor of Yekaterinburg Evgeniy Roizman (designated as an individual who acts as foreign agents) 260,000 rubles ($3,258) in the case of discrediting the armed forces of Russia, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Friday.

"The court sentenced Evgeniy Vadimovich Roizman to be found guilty and sentenced to a fine of 280,000 rubles. Taking into account the detention of Roizman in this criminal case from August 24, 2022, to August 25, 2022, the amount of the fine imposed by 20,000 rubles should be mitigated. To finally impose a fine of 260,000 rubles on Roizman," a judge said.

