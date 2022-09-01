UrduPoint.com

Moscow Court Fines Lebanese Firm $6Mln Over Military Ship Collision

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2022 | 11:03 PM

Moscow Court Fines Lebanese Firm $6Mln Over Military Ship Collision

The Moscow Arbitration Court recovered more than 365 million rubles ($6 million) in damage from the Lebanese company Hammami Livestock, which owns the Youzarsif H ship that collided with the Russian naval intelligence vessel Liman in 2017, causing it to sink

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The Moscow Arbitration Court recovered more than 365 million rubles ($6 million) in damage from the Lebanese company Hammami Livestock, which owns the Youzarsif H ship that collided with the Russian naval intelligence vessel Liman in 2017, causing it to sink.

The claim had been submitted by the Russian Defense Ministry. The legal proceedings in this case lasted almost five years. The court fully satisfied the ministry's claims. The defendant, duly notified of the trial, did not send a representative to the court, according to a Sputnik correspondent.

The plaintiff's representative explained that, on the grounds of the international comity principles, claims were sent both to the defendant and the Dutch insurance company Raets Marine through the Russian defense ministry for several years, but there was no reply. The amount of the claim is calculated based on the cost of the rescue operation and liquidation of the consequences of the incident, as well as the cost of the lost property.

Naval intelligence vessel Liman of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was ruptured by a Togo-flagged livestock freighter in the Black Sea, 40 kilometers (24 miles) off the Bosphorus Strait. All sailors were rescued and returned to Russia by military transport aircraft.

The Russian crew demonstrated courage and competent actions when the ship received holes below the waterline in two compartments of the engine room and managed to keep the vessel afloat for almost three hours. All removable special equipment, documentation, weapons and ammunition were evacuated by the crew and delivered to the naval base, according to the ministry.

Youzarsif H cargo ship, at the time of the collision, was en route from Romania to Jordan, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Company Romania 2017 Media All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

Syed Ali Geelani united his people for Kashmir cau ..

Syed Ali Geelani united his people for Kashmir cause: Prof Khursheed Ahmad

2 minutes ago
 India Regularly Takes Part in Multilateral Drills ..

India Regularly Takes Part in Multilateral Drills Organized by Russia - Foreign ..

2 minutes ago
 UN Mission to Zaporizhzhia Power Plant Meets With ..

UN Mission to Zaporizhzhia Power Plant Meets With Local Residents

2 minutes ago
 Floods, rains caused massive agricultural losses i ..

Floods, rains caused massive agricultural losses in Balochistan, says Secretary

28 minutes ago
 Palestine to observe 'Pakistan Solidarity Day' on ..

Palestine to observe 'Pakistan Solidarity Day' on Friday

28 minutes ago
 UN team 'staying' at Ukraine nuclear plant

UN team 'staying' at Ukraine nuclear plant

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.