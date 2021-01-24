UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Court Fines Navalny Ally $266 After Her Detention During Saturday Protests - Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 03:40 AM

Moscow Court Fines Navalny Ally $266 After Her Detention During Saturday Protests - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) A Moscow court has fined Lyubov Sobol, a close ally of Alexey Navalny, 20,000 rubles ($266) for repeatedly calling on supporters of the Russian opposition figure to stage unauthorized protests, Sobol's lawyer told Sputnik.

On Friday, a court representative told Sputnik that Sobol had been fined 250,000 rubles ($3,322) over her repeated calls for Navalny supporters to organize unauthorized demonstrations. Sobol was detained by law enforcement officers on Thursday on suspicion of urging Navalny supporters to stage unauthorized protests over the weekend.

On Saturday, Sobol was detained on Pushkinskaya Square in central Moscow, during unauthorized demonstrations.

"The court has issued Lyubov Sobol an administrative fine in the amount of 20 thousand rubles," Sobol's lawyer Vladimir Voronin told Sputnik.

On Saturday, many Russian cities were hit by protests in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who was detained in Moscow this past Sunday upon his arrival at Sheremetyevo International Airport.

Prior to Navalny's return to Russia from Germany, where he was treated for his alleged poisoning, the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service warned it would arrest him for probation violations as he was previously found guilty of committing two administrative offenses.

On Monday, a court in Russia ruled to keep Navalny in detention for 30 days. On January 29, a Moscow court is expected to decide whether Navalny's suspended sentence should be replaced with prison time for breach of suspension conditions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned against foreign meddling amid pro-Navalny rallies, condemning the US embassy for publishing maps of the protests and saying that US diplomats would be summoned over the incident.

Commenting on the West's repeated calls for Navalny's release, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said it is an attempt to shift attention from the crisis of the liberal model of development. According to the diplomat, his Western counterparts are visibly "happy" to churn out nearly identical statements.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Fine Germany Vladimir Putin January Sunday From Airport Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival Dhow Sailing Race 2 ..

5 hours ago

Leipzig slump to surprise loss at Mainz

3 hours ago

Four young men commit suicide

3 hours ago

Nasir Shah reviews ongoing development schemes

3 hours ago

Italy's Conte Vows Legal Action Against US, UK Vac ..

3 hours ago

EU Foreign Policy Chief Says Concerned About Naval ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.