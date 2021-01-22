UrduPoint.com
Moscow Court Fines Navalny Ally $3,345 Over Repeated Calls For Unauthorized Rallies

Fri 22nd January 2021

Moscow's Simonovsky District Court has fined Lyubov Sobol, a close ally of Alexey Navalny, 250,000 rubles ($3,345) over her repeated calls for supporters of the opposition blogger to stage unauthorized street protests, a press representative of the court told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Moscow's Simonovsky District Court has fined Lyubov Sobol, a close ally of Alexey Navalny, 250,000 rubles ($3,345) over her repeated calls for supporters of the opposition blogger to stage unauthorized street protests, a press representative of the court told Sputnik on Friday.

"The court issued Sobol an administrative fine totaling 250,000 rubles," the court said.

Sobol was detained by law enforcement officers on Thursday on suspicion of urging Navalny supporters to stage unauthorized protests this coming Saturday.

Russian law stipulates that individuals who incite others to participate in unsanctioned rallies can face 30 days custodial detention or fines ranging from $2,007 to $4,014.

The court took into account that Sobol is the mother of a young child before making its judgment.

Navalny was detained in Moscow this past Sunday upon his arrival from Germany, where he had undergone months of treatment after being allegedly poisoned with a nerve agent. The blogger was subsequently placed in custody for 30 days for violating his probation terms for an earlier embezzlement conviction.

Many Western countries have issued statements calling for Navalny's release, whereas the Russian Foreign Ministry advised them to focus on their own domestic affairs.

