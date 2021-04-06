UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Court Fines TikTok $340,000 For Failure To Delete Information On Protests

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

Moscow Court Fines TikTok $340,000 for Failure to Delete Information on Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The 422 district court of Moscow has fined 2.6 million rubles ($340,000) over its systematic failure to delete illegal information, including about unauthorized rallies that took place across Russia earlier this year, the court's press office told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"TikTok Pte.Ltd was found guilty ...

under Part 2 of Article 13.41 of the Administrative Offenses Code of Russia. A penalty was imposed in the form of an administrative fine of 2.6 million rubles," the court's spokesperson said.

Today, the court was also supposed to start considering two cases against Telegram Messenger Inc., but the hearings were postponed due to the absence of the parties.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Fine Million Court

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Virtual Open ..

58 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Jordan

58 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, 2,138 reco ..

58 minutes ago

New York Greenlights COVID-19 Vaccinations for Peo ..

5 minutes ago

UAE Chambers Chairman, Ambassador of Greece discus ..

1 hour ago

NATO chief says 'serious concern' over Russia's Uk ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.