Moscow Court Fines TikTok $340,000 for Failure to Delete Information on Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The 422 district court of Moscow has fined 2.6 million rubles ($340,000) over its systematic failure to delete illegal information, including about unauthorized rallies that took place across Russia earlier this year, the court's press office told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"TikTok Pte.Ltd was found guilty ...

under Part 2 of Article 13.41 of the Administrative Offenses Code of Russia. A penalty was imposed in the form of an administrative fine of 2.6 million rubles," the court's spokesperson said.

Today, the court was also supposed to start considering two cases against Telegram Messenger Inc., but the hearings were postponed due to the absence of the parties.