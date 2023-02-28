Moscow Court Fines Wikimedia 2Mln Rubles for Not Removing Fakes About Russian Army

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Moscow's Tagansky District Court fined the Wikimedia Foundation 2 million rubles ($26700) for not taking down Wikipedia articles with fake information about Russia's special operation, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Tuesday.

"To declare Wikimedia Foundation, Inc. guilty of committing an administrative offense under Part 2 of Article 13.41 of the CAO RF (Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation), and to impose a penalty in the form of an administrative fine of 2 million rubles," Judge Timur Vakhrameev said.

In March, 2022, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor notified Wikipedia that it would draw up a protocol on an administrative offense for not removing articles on the situation in Mariupol, Lysychansk and Kiev, which contain unreliable information, but the warning was not heeded.

This is the fourth time a Russian court orders Wikimedia to pay a fine, the previous three fines amounted to 7 million rubles.