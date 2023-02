Moscow Court Fines Wikimedia Foundation 2Mln Rubles for Removing Fakes About Russian Army

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Moscow's Tagansky District Court fined the Wikimedia Foundation 2 million rubles ($26700) for not taking down Wikipedia articles with fake information about Russia's special operation, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Tuesday.

"To declare Wikimedia Foundation, Inc. guilty of committing an administrative offense under Part 2 of Article 13.41 of the CAO RF (Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation), and to impose a penalty in the form of an administrative fine of 2 million rubles," Judge Timur Vakhrameev said.