Moscow Court Gives Student Egor Zhukov 3-Year Suspended Sentence Over Inciting Extremism

Fri 06th December 2019 | 01:27 PM

A court in Moscow ruled on Friday that Egor Zhukov, a student and a video blogger, should receive three years of suspended sentence over charges of inciting extremism in his YouTube videos, a Sputnik correspondent reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) A court in Moscow ruled on Friday that Egor Zhukov, a student and a video blogger, should receive three years of suspended sentence over charges of inciting extremism in his YouTube videos, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

In addition, Zhukov is banned from using the internet for the next two years.

Prosecutors had asked for a four-year prison sentence.

The student refused to plead guilty to charges.

