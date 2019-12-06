- Home
- World
- News
- Moscow Court Gives Student Egor Zhukov 3-Year Suspended Sentence Over Inciting Extremism
Moscow Court Gives Student Egor Zhukov 3-Year Suspended Sentence Over Inciting Extremism
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 01:27 PM
A court in Moscow ruled on Friday that Egor Zhukov, a student and a video blogger, should receive three years of suspended sentence over charges of inciting extremism in his YouTube videos, a Sputnik correspondent reported
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) A court in Moscow ruled on Friday that Egor Zhukov, a student and a video blogger, should receive three years of suspended sentence over charges of inciting extremism in his YouTube videos, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
In addition, Zhukov is banned from using the internet for the next two years.
Prosecutors had asked for a four-year prison sentence.
The student refused to plead guilty to charges.