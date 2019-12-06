Moscow Court Gives Student Egor Zhukov 3-Year Suspended Sentence Over Inciting Extremism

A court in Moscow ruled on Friday that Egor Zhukov, a student and a video blogger, should receive three years of suspended sentence over charges of inciting extremism in his YouTube videos, a Sputnik correspondent reported

In addition, Zhukov is banned from using the internet for the next two years.

Prosecutors had asked for a four-year prison sentence.

The student refused to plead guilty to charges.