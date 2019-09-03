UrduPoint.com
Moscow Court Hands Protester 3 Years For Attacking Policeman: Agencies

A Moscow court on Tuesday sentenced a protester to three years in prison for attacking policemen during an opposition rally in July, Russian news agencies reported

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :A Moscow court on Tuesday sentenced a protester to three years in prison for attacking policemen during an opposition rally in July, Russian news agencies reported.

"The court sentenced Ivan Podkopayev to three years in a penal colony," the judge in Moscow's Tverskoi district court said, state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

During an unauthorised rally on July 27, Podkopayev pepper-sprayed law enforcement agents and two police suffered "chemical burns to the eye," RIA Novosti reported.

Police also found a knife and a gas mask on him, the agency said.

Podkopayev admitted his guilt in court.

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Moscow for several weeks of rallies after authorities blocked opposition leader Alexei Navalny's allies from running in elections for the city parliament taking place this Sunday.

