Moscow Court Hands Protester Three Years For Attacking Policeman: Agencies
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 04:41 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :A Moscow court on Tuesday sentenced a protester to three years in prison for attacking a policeman during an opposition rally in July, Russian news agencies reported.
"The court sentenced Ivan Podkopayev to three years in a penal colony," the judge in Moscow's Tverskoi district court said, news agency RIA Novosti reported.