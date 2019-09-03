Moscow court hands protester three years for attacking policeman: agencies

A Moscow court on Tuesday sentenced a protester to three years in prison for attacking a policeman during an opposition rally in July, Russian news agencies reported

"The court sentenced Ivan Podkopayev to three years in a penal colony," the judge in Moscow's Tverskoi district court said, news agency RIA Novosti reported.