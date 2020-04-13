UrduPoint.com
Moscow Court Hearing In US Spy Suspect Whelan's Case To Resume On April 20 - Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi 53 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 05:38 PM

Moscow Court Hearing in US Spy Suspect Whelan's Case to Resume on April 20 - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) A Moscow court on Monday began a hearing for the case of suspected US spy Paul Whelan, the defendant's lawyer told reporters, adding that Whelan asked to be examined by an English-speaking doctor, causing the next hearing to take place in a week.

"The court announced the indictment, we filed a motion to postpone the hearing, because there is a danger to the life of Paul Whelan due to the coronavirus. The judge postponed the hearing until April 20 at 11:00 a.m. [08:00 GMT] Whelan asked for permission to see a doctor from the embassy since it is easier for him to speak English," Vladimir Zherebenkov said.

According to him, the court requested that the defense provide it with Whelan's medical documents, after which it will decide on inviting the English-speaking doctor.

The hearings are being held behind closed doors because the case is classified. Moreover, journalists and embassy staff are not allowed to go to the courtroom in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Russian authorities arrested Paul Whelan, who is a citizen of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland, on charges of espionage in December 2018, though the suspect has rejected the accusations and insisted he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding. According to information provided to the Russian court, Paul had been visiting Russia regularly since 2007.

