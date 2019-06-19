UrduPoint.com
Moscow Court Hearing Unlikely To Change Suspected US Spy Paul Whelan's Situation - Family

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The family of suspected US spy Paul Whelan, who is detained in Russia on charges of espionage since December, does not expect the upcoming Moscow court hearing will bring about a change in his situation, Paul's brother David Whelan said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow's hearing at Moscow City Court is unlikely to change his situation," David Whelan said in the statement.

On Friday, the Moscow Lefortovsky District Court extended Paul Whelan's detention until August 29 after his arrest in December.

David Whelan said in the statement that time does not work his brother and accused the Russian police for isolating Paul and limiting his communication with US diplomats.

Russian investigators have "substantial control over Paul's welfare," David Whelan said.

Paul Whelan has repeatedly denied the charges against him and insists he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Russian officials have not yet released more details with respect to the charges against Paul Whelan.

