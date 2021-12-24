UrduPoint.com

Moscow Court Imposes $27Mln Fine On Meta - Court

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 08:18 PM

The Moscow Tagansky court told Sputnik on Friday it has imposed a fine on the turnover percentage, $27 million (nearly 2 billion rubles), on Meta for a repeated failure to delete outlawed information

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The Moscow Tagansky court told Sputnik on Friday it has imposed a fine on the turnover percentage, $27 million (nearly 2 billion rubles), on Meta for a repeated failure to delete outlawed information.

"By the decision ... Meta Platforms lnc was found guilty ... a punishment was imposed in the form of an administrative fine in the amount of 1,990,984,950 rubles and five kopecks," the court said.

