UrduPoint.com

Moscow Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Son Of Russian Governor Held In Italy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Moscow Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Son of Russian Governor Held in Italy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Moscow's Meshchansky Court told Sputnik on Friday that it had issued a warrant in absentia for the arrest for money laundering of the son of the governor of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory, Artem Uss, who is currently in Italian custody.

"The court granted the investigator's petition to assign detention to A.A. Uss," a court spokesperson said.

Uss is on the Russian interior ministry's register of wanted persons. The court ruling enables the Russian authorities to request his extradition.

Uss was arrested in Italy on a US warrant on October 17. Alongside four other Russian citizens, he was accused of money laundering and evasion of sanctions. The 40-year-old has denied any wrongdoing and rejected voluntary extradition to the United States.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Governor Moscow Russia Krasnoyarsk Italy United States Money October Court

Recent Stories

Railways’ Inter-division football tournament: Mu ..

Railways’ Inter-division football tournament: Multan, Karachi teams win openin ..

13 seconds ago
 Pakistan former Football Captain Ali Nawaz Baloch ..

Pakistan former Football Captain Ali Nawaz Baloch passes away

21 minutes ago
 Sikandar Bakht asks PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja to ste ..

Sikandar Bakht asks PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja to step down after losing to Zimbabw ..

40 minutes ago
 Musk begins his Twitter ownership with firings, de ..

Musk begins his Twitter ownership with firings, declares the 'bird is freed'

1 hour ago
 Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties b ..

Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties between Pakistan, US

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against U ..

Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against US dollar

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.