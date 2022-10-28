Moscow Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Son of Russian Governor Held in Italy

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Moscow's Meshchansky Court told Sputnik on Friday that it had issued a warrant in absentia for the arrest for money laundering of the son of the governor of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory, Artem Uss, who is currently in Italian custody.

"The court granted the investigator's petition to assign detention to A.A. Uss," a court spokesperson said.

Uss is on the Russian interior ministry's register of wanted persons. The court ruling enables the Russian authorities to request his extradition.

Uss was arrested in Italy on a US warrant on October 17. Alongside four other Russian citizens, he was accused of money laundering and evasion of sanctions. The 40-year-old has denied any wrongdoing and rejected voluntary extradition to the United States.