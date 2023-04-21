UrduPoint.com

Moscow Court Issues Arrest Warrant In Absentia For Investigative Journalist Grozev

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Moscow Court Issues Arrest Warrant in Absentia for Investigative Journalist Grozev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) The Lefortovo district court of Moscow told Sputnik on Friday it had issued an arrest warrant in absentia for Christo Grozev, the lead investigator with the Bellingcat journalist group (listed as a foreign agent in Russia).

"The court granted the investigator's request for a restraint measure in the form of detention in absentia against Grozev," the court said.

The court specified that a criminal case against the journalist had been opened on the basis of Part 1 of Article 322 of the Criminal Code, "Illegal Crossing of the State Border of the Russian Federation," which stipulates punishment by imprisonment for up to two years.

A source in the Russian law enforcement told Sputnik that the arrest warrant was issued for organizing the escape from Russia of The Insider's chief editor, Roman Dobrokhotov (both journalist and news outlet are listed as foreign agents in Russia), in August 2021.

Dobrokhotov fled the country shortly after police searched his apartment in late July 2021. The search was conducted in connection with a case opened on the request of Dutch blogger Maximilian van der Werff. The case was linked to an investigation published by The Insider in November 2020 that claimed that the Dutch may have collaborated with the Russian Defense Ministry on the case of Boeing MH17 shot down over Ukraine in 2014. Shortly after his escape, Dobrokhotov was put on the wanted list in Russia.

In December 2022, the Russian Interior Ministry put Grozev on the wanted list, according to its database. A police said that the criminal case against him was opened for spreading fake information about the Russian army.

Related Topics

Army Police Interior Ministry Ukraine Moscow Russia Van Lead May July August November December Border Criminals 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serv ..

Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serve in federal government

25 minutes ago
 Singer Komal Rizvi announces surprise wedding with ..

Singer Komal Rizvi announces surprise wedding with Silicon Valley CEO

30 minutes ago
 Shujaat urges Single Election Day for Pakistan

Shujaat urges Single Election Day for Pakistan

36 minutes ago
 Coalition govt initiates talks with PTI for elect ..

Coalition govt initiates talks with PTI for election date: Sources

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan to start tickets review process from to ..

Imran Khan to start tickets review process from tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid Al Fitr prayers

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid Al Fitr prayers

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.