Moscow Court Issues Arrest Warrants for Venezuelans for Defaming Russian Armed Forces

A court in Moscow on Thursday issued international arrest warrants for two Venezuelans accused of spreading disinformation about the Russian armed forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) A court in Moscow on Thursday issued international arrest warrants for two Venezuelans accused of spreading disinformation about the Russian armed forces.

"The court has ordered that Venezuelan citizens, Jonathan Isaac Ramirez Salazar and Billy Michael Briceno Mendoza, should be detained in absentia," a court spokesperson told Sputnik.

Under the arrest warrant, the men face two months in custody if detained.

Investigators found that the two were part of a criminal group that spread lies about actions of the Russian armed forces in Ukraine.

A Moscow district court recently sentenced Colombian national Alberto Enrique Giraldo Saray to five years and two months in prison for running a cellphone bot farm in Moscow that mass-mailed fake messages to Russians in exchange for money paid by the USAID-affiliated Digital Humanity organization.