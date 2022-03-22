Moscow Court Issues Guilty Sentence on Navalny in Fraud, Contempt of Court Case

(@FahadShabbir)

POKROV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) A Moscow district court has issued a guilty sentence on jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny in a criminal case of fraud and contempt of court, judge Margarita Kotova said on Tuesday.

Last week, a Sputnik correspondent reported that Russian prosecutors were seeking 13-year imprisonment and a fine of 1.2 million rubles ($10,600) for Navalny on charges of fraud and contempt of court.

"The court found that Navalny ... committed fraud," the judge said.

The fraud case was initiated over a year ago.

According to the investigation, Navalny stole and spent for personal use over 350 million rubles ($3.1 million) donated to his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, designated extremist organization and foreign agent, banned in Russia).

The other charge in the case concerns Navalny insulting Judge Vera Akimova, who sentenced him to a fine of 850,000 rubles ($7,500) for slandering a veteran of World War 2, Ignat Artemenko.

The two offenses were investigated separately, but before being submitted to the court, they were combined into one case.