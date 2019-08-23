Moscow Court Judge Calls Ambulance for US Spy Suspect Whelan

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) A judge of Moscow's Lefortovo district court, during the ongoing Friday hearing, has called an ambulance for US citizen Paul Whelan, who is being kept in Russian custody on spying charges, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

The court hearing is considering the possibility of prolonging Whelan's arrest until the end of October. Earlier in the day, Whelan said that he was not ready to fully partake in the hearing as he was taking painkillers and had not eaten since Thursday evening because he had medical procedures scheduled for Friday.

Addressing the defendant, the judge suggested that she should call ambulance.

Whelan, however, said hat he needed not a paramedic, but hospitalization to be examined by a doctor.

The judge, nevertheless, personally called ambulance, so that its staff could determine whether the defendant needs hospitalization.

Whelan, who is also a citizen of Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, was arrested in Russia in December on charges of espionage. If convicted, he may face from 10 to 20 years in prison.

A former US marine, Whelan has denied the charges and insisted he was in Russia to attend a friend's wedding. Court papers have revealed that he had frequented Russia since 2007.