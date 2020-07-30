UrduPoint.com
Moscow Court Keeps Russian Actor Yefremov Under House Arrest Until January 22

Thu 30th July 2020 | 08:50 PM



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) A court in Moscow ruled on Thursday that Mikhail Yefremov, a prominent Russian film and stage actor probed over a fatal car crash, must stay under house arrest until January 22.

"Moscow's Presnya District Court has extended the house arrest for Mikhail Yefremov for six months," Lela Kokaya, the court's spokeswoman, told Sputnik.

The 56-year-old actor attended a second pre-trial hearing in Moscow. The criminal trial is set to begin on Wednesday morning with prosecutors giving an opening statement.

Yefremov is accused of crashing his car into a courier van while driving on the opposite side of the road under the influence of alcohol and illicit drugs on the night of June 8. He faces up to 12 years in prison on manslaughter charges.

