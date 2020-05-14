UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Court Of Appeals Upholds Extension Of Whelan's Arrest - Lawyer

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 09:21 PM

Moscow Court of Appeals Upholds Extension of Whelan's Arrest - Lawyer

Moscow's First Court of Appeals upheld the earlier decision to keep Paul Whelan, a US citizen arrested in Russia on charges of espionage, in custody, lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Moscow's First Court of Appeals upheld the earlier decision to keep Paul Whelan, a US citizen arrested in Russia on charges of espionage, in custody, lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov told Sputnik on Thursday.

In March, Moscow city court extended Whelan's arrest until September.

"The court of appeals rejected the complaint in which we asked to change the preventive measure to anything but arrest, including house arrest at the Metropol Hotel, where he [Whelan] previously stayed," Zherebenkov said.

The 50-year-old former US Marine, who also holds Canadian, British, and Irish passports, was arrested in Moscow in 2018.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

According to the lawyer, investigators detained Whelan because of a flash disc in his possession which contained classified information. Whelan denies the allegations and insists he was set up by an acquaintance.

The suspect says that he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding. According to information provided to the Russian court, he had been visiting Russia regularly since 2007.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Hotel Marriage Vladimir Putin Ireland March September 2018 Court

Recent Stories

Third Round of Brexit Negotiations Continue as UK, ..

1 minute ago

Two Social Workers Delivering Aid Amid Pandemic Ki ..

1 minute ago

&#039;Prayer for Humanity&#039;: Lebanese Presiden ..

11 minutes ago

Outcomes of the PCB Cricket Committee meeting

13 minutes ago

EU Commission Halts Distribution of Masks Followin ..

4 minutes ago

Wary of COVID-19's Reemergence, Wuhan Resident Con ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.