MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Moscow's First Court of Appeals upheld the earlier decision to keep Paul Whelan, a US citizen arrested in Russia on charges of espionage, in custody, lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov told Sputnik on Thursday.

In March, Moscow city court extended Whelan's arrest until September.

"The court of appeals rejected the complaint in which we asked to change the preventive measure to anything but arrest, including house arrest at the Metropol Hotel, where he [Whelan] previously stayed," Zherebenkov said.

The 50-year-old former US Marine, who also holds Canadian, British, and Irish passports, was arrested in Moscow in 2018.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

According to the lawyer, investigators detained Whelan because of a flash disc in his possession which contained classified information. Whelan denies the allegations and insists he was set up by an acquaintance.

The suspect says that he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding. According to information provided to the Russian court, he had been visiting Russia regularly since 2007.