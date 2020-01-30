(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow's Basmanny district court on Thursday ordered that the former police officer suspected of falsifying evidence against Russian journalist Ivan Golunov be arrested for two months, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom

Earlier in the day, the Russian Investigative Committee requested the arrest of five former police officers who were involved in the Golunov case.

"The court rules to satisfy the request of the investigation and selects detention until March 29 as the preventative measure," the court said.

Later on Thursday, the court also ordered that another former police officer be arrested over the same charges. The court satisfied the request of investigators, but the defense pushed for house arrest, saying the accused had a family of three children, one of whom is disabled, and wife to take care of.

The court further stated that it was vetting the defendants to establish whether they committed other crimes.

"A criminal case on violating official instructions during the detention of Golunov was launched ... The investigation has been extended until June 7, 2020," the investigator said in court.

Meanwhile, Georgy Ivanov, a member of the Moscow Public Monitoring Commission, told Sputnik that at least two of the five police officers disagreed with the charges against them and believed they were being used as "scapegoats." According to one of the officers, he was on vacation when Golunov was detained.

Golunov, who works for the Meduza news outlet and is known for covering corruption-related stories, was detained in Moscow in June with drugs in his backpack. He insisted that the drugs were planted on him in retaliation for his investigative work. Amid widespread public backlash, the drug charges against him were soon dropped over lack of evidence.