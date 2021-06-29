UrduPoint.com
Moscow Court Orders Arrest In Absentia For Director Of Outlawed FBK

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 07:25 PM

The Nagatinsky district court in Moscow on Tuesday ruled to detain in absentia Ivan Zhdanov, the director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) (outlawed in Russia and founded by jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny) on the case related to refusal to implement a legal decision, the court's spokeswoman Fidan Gasanova told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The Nagatinsky district court in Moscow on Tuesday ruled to detain in absentia Ivan Zhdanov, the director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) (outlawed in Russia and founded by jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny) on the case related to refusal to implement a legal decision, the court's spokeswoman Fidan Gasanova told Sputnik.

"In relation to Zhdanov Ivan Yuryevich, a preventive measure was chosen in the form of detention for a period of one month from the moment of his arrest," Gasanova said.

