Moscow Court Orders Arrest in Absentia for Director of Outlawed FBK

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The Nagatinsky district court in Moscow on Tuesday ruled to detain in absentia Ivan Zhdanov, the director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) (outlawed in Russia and founded by jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny) on the case related to refusal to implement a legal decision, the court's spokeswoman Fidan Gasanova told Sputnik.

"In relation to Zhdanov Ivan Yuryevich, a preventive measure was chosen in the form of detention for a period of one month from the moment of his arrest," Gasanova said.