Moscow Court Orders Arrest Of All Suspected Members Of REvil Hacking Group

Published January 15, 2022

A court in Moscow ordered the arrest of Saturday of all eight suspected members of the REvil hacking group, blamed for malware attacks on US business, a court spokesperson Ksenia Rozina told Sputnik

Rozina said the men Andrei Bessonov, Roman Muromsky, Mikhail Golovochuk, Ruslan Khansvyarov, Dmitry Korotayev, Alexei Malozyomov, Artyom Zayets and Alexei Puzyrevsky should remain in police custody until March 13-14.

All suspects face wire fraud charges. The Russian FSB security agency said 14 people had been detained during raids after it received a request from the United States. The US linked the crime group to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline in May and a cyberattack on the meat giant JBS.

