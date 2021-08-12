UrduPoint.com

Moscow Court Orders Hypersonic Tech Expert Kuranov Into Custody In Treason Case

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 10:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) A Moscow district court on Thursday ordered a 73-year-old hypersonic technology scientist to be held in custody on suspicion of state treason.

"The court granted the investigator's appeal to put Alexander Kuranov into custody as a preventive measure," a court spokesperson told Sputnik.

No details were available in the case, which is labeled as "top secret."

Kuranov is the director general and chief designer at the Hypersonic Systems Research Institute, a holding company researching hypersonic technologies for the aviation and aerospace industry. He is an expert in plasma physics. The company did not reply to a Sputnik request for comment.

