UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Court Orders Navalny To Pay $6,700 To Businessman Prigozhin Over Slander - Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Moscow Court Orders Navalny to Pay $6,700 to Businessman Prigozhin Over Slander - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Moscow's Lyublino court on Friday ruled that jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny pay 500,000 rubles ($6,700) in defamation damages to Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin and retract the besmirching statements, Prigozhin's lawyer Igor Yelisevev told Sputnik.

Last October, Prigozhin filed several lawsuits against Navalny and his allies, including Lyubov Sobol and Leonid Volkov, over "offensive statements containing slanderous information."

"The court partially satisfied Prigozhin's lawsuit against Navalny, compelling the defender to remove the slanderous information and publish a retraction within ten days from the ruling's entry into force.

Additionally, Navalny has been charged 500,000 rubles in moral damages," the lawyer said.

In 2019, Navalny and Sobol were fined over 88 million rubles in total for alleging that a catering company purportedly belonging to Prigozhin supplied low-quality food to schools and kindergartens under state contracts, as well as accusing the businessman of corruption and links to the militia.

Last July, Navalny publicly refused a one-million-ruble donation, which he claimed his foundation had received from Prigozhin.

Related Topics

Corruption Moscow Russia Company July October 2019 Moral From Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Saboor Aly expresses gratitude for fans and friend ..

58 minutes ago

Pope&#039;s visit carries message of peace to all ..

1 hour ago

President Huawei Middle East Region Charles Yang c ..

1 hour ago

PTI ministers express annoyance over ECPâ€™s press ..

1 hour ago

Bureau of Education for Gulf States in Sharjah, AL ..

1 hour ago

31,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.