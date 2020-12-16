UrduPoint.com
Moscow Court Orders Removal Of Online Content Defaming Roscosmos Chief

Wed 16th December 2020

Moscow's Ostankinsky District Court on Wednesday ruled that a number of online articles and videos slandering the reputation of Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin be removed, lawyer Alexander Dobrovinsky told Sputnik

The defendants, including the publishing house Argumenti Nedeli, will have to pay a compensation, but its size will be announced later.

"The trial finished with an unconditional victory - all our claims were satisfied, namely to remove the articles and video materials, refute all information discrediting Dmitry Olegovich's reputation, and take a compensation from the defendants," Dobrovinsky said.

The court spokeswoman, Kristina Yavkina, confirmed to journalists that the court supported Rogozin in this dispute, noting that "the claims were partially satisfied.

" Details are yet to be announced.

As Dobrovinsky explained, while preparing publications about the head of Roscosmos, their authors, contrary to journalistic standards, did not ask him for comments and referred to expert opinions, although the corresponding accounting documents were made publicly available.

Rogozin filed the lawsuit demanding to remove the materials from the internet, publish refutations and pay a compensation of 300,000 rubles ($4,000) for moral damage. He promised to transfer this money to an orphanage.

According to Yavkina, the court ruled that the defendants will pay Rogozin a compensation of 70,000 rubles.

