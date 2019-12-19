UrduPoint.com
Moscow Court Orders Third Expert Evaluation In Film, Theater Director Serebrennikov's Case

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:05 PM

Moscow's Meshchansky court on Thursday ordered a third expert evaluation in the case of film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, accused of embezzlement during the implementation of the Platform project, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Moscow's Meshchansky court on Thursday ordered a third expert evaluation in the case of film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, accused of embezzlement during the implementation of the Platform project, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom Thursday.

The prosecutors asked for the new examination, referring to the fact that two experts from the group conducting the previous study were familiar with the defendants and spoke in their support. According to the defense, acquaintance does not make experts an interested party.

Currently, two examinations have been conducted in the case. The first, which was still at the stage of the investigation, backs the prosecution. The second, ordered by the court, supports the defense and indicates that the defendants did not steal, but saved state money.

