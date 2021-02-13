Moscow Court Postpones Hearing in Case of Navalny Libel Against Veteran for February 16

The Magistrate's Court of Moscow's district of Yuzhnoye Medvedkovo postponed the hearing on the case of Alexey Navalny, who is accused of libel against veteran of the Great Patriotic War, for February 16, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom

"To postpone the session until 10 a.m.

on February 16," judge Vera Akimova said.

The criminal case against Navalny was opened over his comments on a video promoting amendments to the Russian Constitution, in which the veteran was featured. In late August, the court decided to suspend the process due to Navalny's illness at that time he was in Germany, but in mid-January he returned to Russia and was detained, so the hearings were resumed.