Moscow Court Puts US National Under Arrest for Drug Trafficking

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) The court of Moscow's Khamovniki District told Sputnik on Saturday that US national Travis Leake had been put in custody for organizing a drug trafficking business.

"Travis Michael Leake was given a preventive measure in the form of detention," the court said.

The US national is accused of running a drug dealing business and will remain in custody until August 6, the court said.

Leake is a rock musician and a former US paratrooper. In 2010, he came to Russia, where he joined several rock bands as a singer or producer.