UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Court Reaffirms Navalny's Prison Term In Yves Rocher Case But Slightly Shortens It

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 02:49 PM

Moscow Court Reaffirms Navalny's Prison Term in Yves Rocher Case But Slightly Shortens It

The Moscow City Court recognized on Saturday as legitimate the prison sentence that Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny received in the Yves Rocher fraud case but slightly shortened the jail term, factoring in 1.5 months spent under house arrest, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The Moscow City Court recognized on Saturday as legitimate the prison sentence that Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny received in the Yves Rocher fraud case but slightly shortened the jail term, factoring in 1.5 months spent under house arrest, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"To change the ruling of Moscow's Simonovsky District Court: under article 72 of the Russian Criminal Code, the time Navalny spent under house arrest from December 30, 2014, to February 17, 2015, should be counted as part of the prison term, with one day under house arrest counted as one day of imprisonment. The rest of the order remains unchanged," the court ruling read.

According to the Sputnik correspondent, this means the opposition figure will spend approximately 2.5 years behind bars.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Jail February December Criminals 2015 From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

4-Days Training Program on Calf Rearing & Feedlot ..

14 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

7 seconds ago

Lebanon Appoints New Judge to Lead Investigation I ..

8 seconds ago

Guterres calls for global action to bring crises-h ..

12 seconds ago

PM vows to address problems of the farmers

34 minutes ago

Over 9,000 inquiries on Child abuse related cases ..

13 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.