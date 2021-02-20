The Moscow City Court recognized on Saturday as legitimate the prison sentence that Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny received in the Yves Rocher fraud case but slightly shortened the jail term, factoring in 1.5 months spent under house arrest, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom

"To change the ruling of Moscow's Simonovsky District Court: under article 72 of the Russian Criminal Code, the time Navalny spent under house arrest from December 30, 2014, to February 17, 2015, should be counted as part of the prison term, with one day under house arrest counted as one day of imprisonment. The rest of the order remains unchanged," the court ruling read.

According to the Sputnik correspondent, this means the opposition figure will spend approximately 2.5 years behind bars.