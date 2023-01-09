Moscow Court Refuses to Arrest in Absentia Political Activist Verzilov

A Moscow district court refused to arrest in absentia the founder of media project Mediazona and member of Pussy Riot, Pyotr Verzilov (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), on charges of non-compliance with the legislation on dual citizenship, a court representative told Sputnik on Monday

"The request of the investigation was denied," the representative said.

Verzilov's lawyer told Sputnik that the Interior Ministry, which petitioned for the activist's arrest in absentia, believes that Verzilov is hiding in the Vatican; the court considered the investigation into the violation of the recognizance not to leave was insufficient for an arrest in absentia.

The activist is charged with non-compliance with dual citizenship legislation and was put on the wanted list earlier in the day for concealing his Canadian citizenship. Under the Russian Criminal Code, Verzilov will not face a prison term, but only a fine or mandatory work for up to 400 hours.