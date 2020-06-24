Moscow Court Refuses to Relax House Arrest for Baring Vostok Founder Diagnosed With Cancer

The First General Jurisdiction Court of Appeal in Moscow recognized as legal the extension of the house arrest for Michael Calvey, the founder of the Baring Vostok investment fund who is suspected of embezzling money from a bank, and whose doctors detected a malignant tumor in his thigh, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday from the courtroom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The First General Jurisdiction Court of Appeal in Moscow recognized as legal the extension of the house arrest for Michael Calvey, the founder of the Baring Vostok investment fund who is suspected of embezzling money from a bank, and whose doctors detected a malignant tumor in his thigh, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday from the courtroom.

During the Tuesday hearing, Calvey said that he underwent surgery in March to remove the tumor. Following the treatment, doctors recommended that he walk every day and spend more time in the sun. Therefore the defense requested that the decision of the lower court � the Moscow City Court � on the extension of the house arrest until August 13 be recognized as unlawful or that the conditions for house arrest be relaxed.

"The court ruled to uphold the decision of the Moscow City Court; the appeals dismissed," the panel of judges announced.

The court also recognized that the extension of house arrest for other defendants in the case was legal, as well.

Prosecutors and investigators said they had grounds to believe the defendants would try to escape the law.

Calvey and several other individuals were detained in February 2019 on charges of defrauding Vostochny Bank. According to the investigation, they offered to pay back a debt to the bank with a controlling stake of another company owned by Calvey. The defendants said the shares were worth 3 billion rubles ($38 million), but investigators found that they worth 600,000 rubles at most.

Each of the defendants has dismissed the charges. Moreover, an independent expert that they commissioned found that the shares were worth 3.8 billion rubles.