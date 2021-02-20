UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Court Rejected Petition To Release Navalny In Line With ECHR Request - Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 02:50 PM

Moscow Court Rejected Petition to Release Navalny in Line With ECHR Request - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The Moscow City Court has rejected the petition of Alexey Navalny's defense team to grant interlocutory injunctions on the European Court of Human Rights' decision to release the opposition figure, lawyer Olga Mikhailova said on Saturday after the hearing at which the appeal against Navalny's prison term was studied.

Earlier in the day, the court rejected the appeal against the decision to jail Navalny for 3.5 years. However, the original term was shortened by 1.5 months, as the time already spent under house arrest was taken into account.

"We will receive the full text of the appellate ruling in a week, this is when we will learn why the court rejected the motion for interlocutory injunctions, which the ECHR applied in accordance with the 39th rule and demanded the release," Mikhailova told reporters.

Russia usually complies with ECHR rulings, the lawyer noted.

"This rule is applicable in cases related to extradition and need for medical assistance, when a person is literally dying. The ECHR considered there is a threat to Alexey's life, as he is in jail after being poisoned, with no criminal case initiated. The ECHR considered that our fears regarding a threat to his life are valid, this is why it implemented such unprecedented measures, but the decision was still not implemented," Mikhailova continued.

Related Topics

Hearing Moscow Jail Criminals Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Skyrocketing Ginger prices up-set women

3 minutes ago

4-Days Training Program on Calf Rearing & Feedlot ..

19 minutes ago

Floods cripple Indonesia's capital

3 minutes ago

Navalny's Defense Plans to Appeal Prison Sentence ..

3 minutes ago

'The Perfect 10': Dan Carter career highlights

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.