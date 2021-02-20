Moscow Court Rejected Petition to Release Navalny in Line With ECHR Request - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The Moscow City Court has rejected the petition of Alexey Navalny's defense team to grant interlocutory injunctions on the European Court of Human Rights' decision to release the opposition figure, lawyer Olga Mikhailova said on Saturday after the hearing at which the appeal against Navalny's prison term was studied.

Earlier in the day, the court rejected the appeal against the decision to jail Navalny for 3.5 years. However, the original term was shortened by 1.5 months, as the time already spent under house arrest was taken into account.

"We will receive the full text of the appellate ruling in a week, this is when we will learn why the court rejected the motion for interlocutory injunctions, which the ECHR applied in accordance with the 39th rule and demanded the release," Mikhailova told reporters.

Russia usually complies with ECHR rulings, the lawyer noted.

"This rule is applicable in cases related to extradition and need for medical assistance, when a person is literally dying. The ECHR considered there is a threat to Alexey's life, as he is in jail after being poisoned, with no criminal case initiated. The ECHR considered that our fears regarding a threat to his life are valid, this is why it implemented such unprecedented measures, but the decision was still not implemented," Mikhailova continued.