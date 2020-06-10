UrduPoint.com
Moscow Court Rejects Apple's Request To Void Patent Of Russian Inventor - Documents

Wed 10th June 2020 | 05:26 PM

The Intellectual Property Court (IPC) refused the request of a Russian subsidiary of Apple to void the patent of a Russian inventor for a "Mobile phone with emergency network option," the court documents showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The Intellectual Property Court (IPC) refused the request of a Russian subsidiary of Apple to void the patent of a Russian inventor for a "mobile phone with emergency network option," the court documents showed.

Artashes Ikonomov developed a phone that would allow its owner to contact the police or other emergency services even without a SIM card, if it was faulty or if there were no minutes left.

The phone can either send a text message with exact coordinates or an email. It could also use a special network module.

Ikonomov received the patent in 2013. Apple argued that his invention failed the "novelty" criterion. and cited US patents of its parent company. The Russian patent agency rejected the claim saying there were no similarities.

