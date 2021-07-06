UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Court Rejects Navalny's Appeal In Dispute With Businessman Prigozhin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 07:55 PM

Moscow Court Rejects Navalny's Appeal in Dispute With Businessman Prigozhin

The Moscow City Court on Tuesday rejected Alexey Navalny's appeal against the ruling on the defamation case related to Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, the mogul's company Concord said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The Moscow City Court on Tuesday rejected Alexey Navalny's appeal against the ruling on the defamation case related to Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, the mogul's company Concord said.

The court had ordered that Navalny remove from the internet information that was deemed slanderous, publish a repudiation on the Navalny Live channel, and pay a 500,000 ruble ($6,800) fine.

"After consideration, the Moscow City Court determined to keep in force the previous ruling, to leave Navalny's appeal not granted, thereby confirming the validity of the initial claims," the company wrote on VKontakte.

Last October, Prigozhin's lawyers began filing a series of lawsuits against Navalny and his allies Lyubov Sobol, Leonid Volkov, Maksim Shevchenko and Vladimir Milov.

The catering tycoon's company explained that the reason for these appeals was "the publication of offensive statements containing slanderous information" about the businessman.

In 2019, Navalny, Sobol and the opposition's foundation were fined over 88 million rubles in total for alleging that a catering company, purportedly belonging to Prigozhin, had supplied low-quality food to schools and kindergartens under state contracts, as well as accusing the businessman of corruption and ties to private military companies.

Prigozhin's legal representative, Igor Yeliseyev, told Sputnik that most of these suits asked for 5-7 million rubles in damages in addition to the demand that slanderous materials be removed from the internet.

Related Topics

Corruption Internet Moscow Russia Lawyers Company Fine Vladimir Putin Concord October 2019 From Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Egypt Frees Ever Given Ship After Settlement Reach ..

2 minutes ago

Israeli Rescuers to Remain on Building Collapse Si ..

2 minutes ago

PSC to make sure availability of seeds for farmers ..

2 minutes ago

Local-focused social network Nextdoor to go public ..

2 minutes ago

Environmentalists warn climate change posing dange ..

4 minutes ago

PTI believes in provision of maximum facilities to ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.