MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) A Moscow district court has rejected the appeal of Meduza media outlet seeking to challenge its inclusion in Russia's list of foreign media that acts as a foreign agent, the court's spokeswoman, Valentina Norbakh, told Sputnik on Friday.

The news outlet was blacklisted by the Russian Ministry of Justice on April 23.

Following the announcement, Meduza CEO Galina Timchenko told Sputnik that the outlet had not been notified by the ministry about the recognition of the media as a foreign agent and was going to challenge the decision.

"Meduza's claim against the Ministry of Justice was denied," Norbakh said.

Earlier this week, two news outlets ” Newsru.com and VTimes ” announced their permanent closure following the release of an updated list of foreign media outlets included in Russia's registry of foreign agents.