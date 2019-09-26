Moscow Court Releases Suspected Moscow Riot Participant Minyailo From Custody

Moscow's Basmanny court released Alexey Minyailo, accused of participating in riots during an unauthorized rally on July 27 in the Russian capital's center, from custody, rejecting a request for house arrest, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom

"The defendant is to be released from custody," Judge Arthur Karpov announced.

Earlier Thursday, the investigator asked the court to release Minyailo from the pretrial detention center and put him under house arrest. The prosecutor supported the position of the investigator.