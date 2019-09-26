UrduPoint.com
Moscow Court Releases Suspected Moscow Riot Participant Minyailo From Custody

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 07:02 PM

Moscow's Basmanny court released Alexey Minyailo, accused of participating in riots during an unauthorized rally on July 27 in the Russian capital's center, from custody, rejecting a request for house arrest, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Moscow's Basmanny court released Alexey Minyailo, accused of participating in riots during an unauthorized rally on July 27 in the Russian capital's center, from custody, rejecting a request for house arrest, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The defendant is to be released from custody," Judge Arthur Karpov announced.

Earlier Thursday, the investigator asked the court to release Minyailo from the pretrial detention center and put him under house arrest. The prosecutor supported the position of the investigator.

