Moscow Court Remands US Spy Suspect Whelan In Custody For Another 6 Months

Mon 23rd March 2020 | 05:36 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) A Moscow city court told Sputnik it had extended the pre-trial detention of Paul Whelan, a veteran US marine detained on espionage charges, for another six months on Monday.

"After a preliminary hearing Whelan was remanded in custody until September 13," the court's press secretary said.

The court rejected the suspect's plea to reopen his case and ordered a hearing on merits. The classified case will be heard behind closed doors at a later date.

Whelan, a US, Canadian, Irish and UK citizen, has maintained that he is innocent and insisted he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding.

According to information provided to the court, he had been visiting Russia regularly since 2007. If convicted, he faces between 10 and 20 years in prison.

