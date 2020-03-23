Moscow Court Remands US Spy Suspect Whelan in Custody for Another 6 Months

A Moscow city court told Sputnik it had extended the pre-trial detention of Paul Whelan, a veteran US marine detained on espionage charges, for another six months on Monday

"After a preliminary hearing Whelan was remanded in custody until September 13," the court's press secretary said.

The court rejected the suspect's plea to reopen his case and ordered a hearing on merits. The classified case will be heard behind closed doors at a later date.

Whelan, a US, Canadian, Irish and UK citizen, has maintained that he is innocent and insisted he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding.

According to information provided to the court, he had been visiting Russia regularly since 2007. If convicted, he faces between 10 and 20 years in prison.