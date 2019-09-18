Moscow Court Returns Case of Participant in Unauthorized Rally to Prosecutors

A court in Moscow on Wednesday sent back to prosecutors a case of programmer Aidar Gubaidulin, who is accused of having thrown a plastic bottle at a policeman at an unauthorized rally in July, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the hearing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) A court in Moscow on Wednesday sent back to prosecutors a case of programmer Aidar Gubaidulin, who is accused of having thrown a plastic bottle at a policeman at an unauthorized rally in July, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the hearing.

At the beginning of the hearing, the prosecutor asked to return the case for further investigation and to release Gubaidullin under condition that he would not leave the country. The court granted both requests.

The programmer was released at the hearing.