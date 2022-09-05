UrduPoint.com

Moscow Court Revokes License Of Novaya Gazeta Newspaper At National Watchdog Request

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2022 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) A Moscow court has revoked the license of the Novaya Gazeta newspaper at the request of the Roskomnadzor media watchdog, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday from the courtroom.

"To invalidate the registration of Novaya Gazeta," a judge said.

Novaya Gazeta suspended work in late March, since then only information related to the editorial office and editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov has been published on the site.

