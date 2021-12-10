UrduPoint.com

Moscow Court Rules In Favor Of Rosneft Against Bloomberg In Defamation Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The Moscow Arbitration Court ruled in favor of Rosneft on Thursday in a lawsuit against the US news agency Bloomberg for defaming Rosneft's business reputation in an editorial in March 2021.

On March 17, 2021, Bloomberg published a story, "Russia Considers Spending Wealth Fund Billions on Infrastructure". On the same day, Rosneft responded saying that the story was false, and demanded the agency post a retraction.

According to a published part of the court's decision, the claim that Russia "may spend billions of Dollars from its wealth fund this year on... projects related to Rosneft's huge Vostok Oil venture in the Arctic" has been recognized as false and defamatory.

The court of the first instance ordered Bloomberg to remove false information from the publication and to post a retraction on the website within 10 days from the date of the decision going into effect.

This is the second win for Rosneft against Bloomberg regarding protection of its business reputation. In August, the court ruled that a story about the purchase of a stake in a Rosneft oil project in the Arctic, Vostok Oil, by the Trafigura Group was false and defamatory. The decision went into effect in October, as Bloomberg's appeal was denied.

Earlier this year, Rosneft won two lawsuits against the Russian channel Dozhd (recognized in Russia as a foreign agent) and the Russian radio program Echo of Moscow which cited Bloomberg in their publications.

Rosneft is a leading Russian oil company which specializes in all aspects of natural gas and oil production. Its Vostok Oil project is intended to develop oil fields in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, the construction of a port on the Taimyr Peninsula for oil export and the construction of an oil pipeline.

